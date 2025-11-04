AdvancedAdvT’s (ADVT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 240 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

AdvancedAdvT Price Performance

ADVT stock traded down GBX 4 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186. The stock had a trading volume of 514,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,593. The firm has a market cap of £253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.70. AdvancedAdvT has a 52-week low of GBX 126.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 215.

About AdvancedAdvT

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.

