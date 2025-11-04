Christopher Granville Acquires 1,000 Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Stock

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Granville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 797 per share, for a total transaction of £7,970.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock traded down GBX 7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 785. 17,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,350. The stock has a market cap of £92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.45. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 568.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 820.
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Shopify Pullback Sets Stage for 20% Rally to $200 Target
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.