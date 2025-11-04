Christopher Granville Acquires 1,000 Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Stock

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Granville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 797 per share, for a total transaction of £7,970.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock traded down GBX 7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 785. 17,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,350. The stock has a market cap of £92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.45. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 568.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 820.

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

