CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,174. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Moriarty bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,640. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 759,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,445.86. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550 in the last 90 days. 52.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 82.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 926,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

