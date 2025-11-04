GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) COO Tara Allyce Campbell Sells 3,867 Shares

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 3,867 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $137,703.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at $132,932.13. This represents a 50.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GBank Financial Trading Down 1.9%

GBank Financial stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $500.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of -1.12.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut GBank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBank Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBFH. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,323,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,209,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,832,000.

About GBank Financial

(Get Free Report)

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.