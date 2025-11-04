Knowles (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 98,252 Shares

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 98,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $2,329,554.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,272,462.70. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 3rd, Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $904,414.20.

Knowles stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. 299,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Knowles by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 424,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 184,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

