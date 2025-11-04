Knowles (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 98,252 Shares

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KNGet Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 98,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $2,329,554.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,272,462.70. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 3rd, Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $904,414.20.

Knowles Stock Down 3.3%

Knowles stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. 299,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Knowles by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 424,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 184,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KN

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.