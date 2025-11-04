TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 125.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,459,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 884,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

