Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 6.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 402,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 272,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.49.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

