Rareview Capital LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Rareview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 2.8% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.