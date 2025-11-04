Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Elyxium Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,131 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.5% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 16.1%

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

