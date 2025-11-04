Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) vs. SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) Financial Analysis

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Environmental Power and SUNation Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUNation Energy $55.79 million 0.08 -$15.85 million ($2,463.85) 0.00

Profitability

Environmental Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SUNation Energy.

This table compares Environmental Power and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Environmental Power and SUNation Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Environmental Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Environmental Power is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Summary

Environmental Power beats SUNation Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

