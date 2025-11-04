Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,938.16. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

