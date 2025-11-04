Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

