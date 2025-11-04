Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4%
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
