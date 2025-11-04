Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

