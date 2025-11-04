Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter worth $309,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMVP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MVP index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US large-cap securities, selected by their fundamental and technical characteristics. BMVP was launched on May 1, 2003 and is issued by Invesco.

