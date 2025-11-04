FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXP) Short Interest Update

FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of FIXP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,012. FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

The FolioBeyond Enhanced Fixed Income Premium ETF (FIXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to provide income and, secondarily, long-term capital appreciation. The fund employs a proprietary model to invest in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income sector ETFs across varying maturities and credit qualities, with an options overlay strategy to enhance income.

