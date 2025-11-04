EPG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

