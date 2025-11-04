Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.53.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $460.84 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $478.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

