Sebold Capital Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $284.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,442 shares of company stock worth $51,200,307. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

