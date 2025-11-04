Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) and Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ) Financial Analysis

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Old COPPER (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Old COPPER shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maison Solutions and Old COPPER, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Old COPPER 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Maison Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 529.54%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Old COPPER.

This table compares Maison Solutions and Old COPPER”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $123.20 million 0.11 $1.17 million ($0.04) -16.88 Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Old COPPER.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Old COPPER’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -0.88% -2.83% -0.40% Old COPPER N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Old COPPER on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Old COPPER

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

