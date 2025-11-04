Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.