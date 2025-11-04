Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $204.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $207.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average is $195.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

