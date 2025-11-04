BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE BGT opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
