BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BGT opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

