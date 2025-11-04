VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF $LFEQ Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $493,000.

Get VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF alerts:

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.