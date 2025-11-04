Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

BMN opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $659,000.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

