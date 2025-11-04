Rareview Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $LDP

Rareview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund makes up 1.2% of Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 160.5% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LDP opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.