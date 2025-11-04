NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,570 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

