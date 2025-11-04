V2X (NYSE:VVX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14, Zacks reports. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-4.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400,000 shares of company stock worth $277,480,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 258.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 30.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 96.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

