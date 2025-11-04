Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 344.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,675 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,948.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 482.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $484,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

