NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,576 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 0.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roblox by 1.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,715.24. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 183,119 shares of company stock worth $23,527,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

