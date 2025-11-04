NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $7.69 Million in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 235,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 7,405.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000.

Shares of IBND stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

