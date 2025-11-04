NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 6,693 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in CMS Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CMS stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

