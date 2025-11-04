Olaplex (OLPX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $109.7670 million for the quarter. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.29. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Our Latest Report on OLPX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 35.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Olaplex by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 189,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.