Nelnet (NNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. The firm had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE:NNI opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $136.17.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 3,102 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $399,754.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,817.50. This represents a 98.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,252. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 170.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 137.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

