ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get ADT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ADT by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in ADT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in ADT by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.