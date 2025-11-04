Archer Aviation (ACHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.06.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares in the company, valued at $467,101.94. This represents a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,020.27. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

