Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,660.70. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 70,645 shares of company stock worth $3,128,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

