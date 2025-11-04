Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $376,000 in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $209.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

