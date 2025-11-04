Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.7%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.