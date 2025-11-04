Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,005,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $160,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $345.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

