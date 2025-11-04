NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,936 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

