Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $365,000 in AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

