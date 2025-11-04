Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 266.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

