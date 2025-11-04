J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

TMO opened at $565.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.35 and its 200 day moving average is $458.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

