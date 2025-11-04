J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $467.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.37 and its 200-day moving average is $553.72.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $8,099,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

