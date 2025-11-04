Marion Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,401,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,624,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.83.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $412.18 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.09 and a 200-day moving average of $464.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

