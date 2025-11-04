McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

