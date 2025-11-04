Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.8% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Target stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.