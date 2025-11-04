Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.8% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of Target stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.42.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
