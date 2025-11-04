Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,030.55 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,367.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,402.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.