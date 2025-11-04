Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.230-9.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BR opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $208.20 and a twelve month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

