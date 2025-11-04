Arcellx (ACLX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arcellx to post earnings of ($1.00) per share and revenue of $11.2410 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 329.93%.The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. On average, analysts expect Arcellx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.31. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $1,709,643.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,718.72. This represents a 97.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 37,146 shares of company stock worth $3,000,136 over the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 105.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 15.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on Arcellx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

